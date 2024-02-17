Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Head to Head Survey

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maiden and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 7 1 3.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $35.11, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Maiden.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.0% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maiden and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 25.03% 17.74% 2.82% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maiden and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $58.13 million 2.93 -$60.04 million $0.25 6.76 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 2.00 $39.40 million $2.13 16.03

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Maiden on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites reinsurance risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

