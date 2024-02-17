Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

SWKS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 1,358,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,751. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

