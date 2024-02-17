SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

SEDG opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

