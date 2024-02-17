SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.71. 562,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $716.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SpartanNash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

