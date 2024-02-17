SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,239. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.80.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.