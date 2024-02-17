SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lowered by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SDY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,028. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

