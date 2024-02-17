SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $522.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

