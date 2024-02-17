SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

SPSC stock opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,437 shares of company stock worth $11,508,302. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,288,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

