Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $67.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $27,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

