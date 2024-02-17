Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $362.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

MCO opened at $370.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.38 and a 200-day moving average of $353.37. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 35.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Moody’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

