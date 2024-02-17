Stifel Nicolaus Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $69.50

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

ADC stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,550 shares of company stock worth $1,766,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 856,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,741 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

