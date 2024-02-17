StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

