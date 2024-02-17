StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 2.9 %

LITB stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

