StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
