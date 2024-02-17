StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

