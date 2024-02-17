StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.