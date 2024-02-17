StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.66. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

