StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after buying an additional 763,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.