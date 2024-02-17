StockNews.com Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to “Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $290.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.96 and its 200 day moving average is $256.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

