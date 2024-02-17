StockNews.com Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to “Hold”

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

VSTM stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

