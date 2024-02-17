Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Position Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

