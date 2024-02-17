Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $910.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 163,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

