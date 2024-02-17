Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Increased to $961.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $691.00 to $961.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $629.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $803.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.