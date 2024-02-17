Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

