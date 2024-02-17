Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.
Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Group of Companies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.