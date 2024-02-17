Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sylvamo stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 585,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 36.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

