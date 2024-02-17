Talphera (TLPH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is one of 982 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Talphera to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Talphera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Talphera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Talphera has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talphera’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talphera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talphera Competitors 6013 17889 43047 880 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talphera and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Talphera currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.07%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talphera is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Talphera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talphera N/A -81.54% -46.02% Talphera Competitors -1,937.34% -234.88% -30.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talphera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talphera $1.77 million $47.76 million -0.56 Talphera Competitors $1.75 billion $177.33 million -1.39

Talphera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Talphera. Talphera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Talphera competitors beat Talphera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. Talphera, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

