Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tanger by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

