Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.