Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

