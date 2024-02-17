TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 89.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -658.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

