TD Securities Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$45.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.70.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$37.05 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.8306773 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Insiders sold a total of 11,568 shares of company stock valued at $407,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

