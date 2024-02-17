Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Tellurian Price Performance

TELL opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 198,546 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

