Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.22 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
