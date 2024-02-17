Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.22 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,242,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 542,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 507,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

