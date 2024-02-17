Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $56.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,076 shares of company stock worth $2,942,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

