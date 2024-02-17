Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Teradata has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

