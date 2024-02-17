Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.