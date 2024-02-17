Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

