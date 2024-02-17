Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

