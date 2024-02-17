Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on March 26th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 82.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

