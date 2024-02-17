Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $3,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.