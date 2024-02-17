Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Textainer Group’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

