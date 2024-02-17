Tezos One Day Volume Reaches $29.02 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $29.02 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001356 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001230 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,082,441 coins and its circulating supply is 971,206,019 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

