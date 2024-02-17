The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allstate were worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 342,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Allstate by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

ALL stock opened at $161.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.