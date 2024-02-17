The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

