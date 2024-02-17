The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,154. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

