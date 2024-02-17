The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

