The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $205,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988,829 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EL traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $146.37. 2,419,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,302. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

