The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $19.50

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,311,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,732,000 after purchasing an additional 720,468 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 478,467 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 530,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

