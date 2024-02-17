The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $191.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

