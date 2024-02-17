The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.